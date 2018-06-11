Govt should provide foolproof security to PM: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that that it was government's duty to provide foolproof protection and security to the prime minister.

He also questioned the veracity of the letter seized by police on Rajiv Gandhi-like plot to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it "unverified".

He claimed one of the ministers in the government has said that he knows some of the ‘Elgar Parishad' people who have been arrested and linked to the alleged plot and they have nothing to do with the Congress.

"I do not think you should take all these unverified letters as though they are official documents. Such letters will float about," Chidambaram told reporters when asked about the letter found by Pune police which reveals a plot to kill Modi.

"It is the business of the government to offer and provide complete protection to the Prime Minister of India. So let the Government take whatever measures it has to take to provide complete foolproof protection and security of the Prime Minister of India. We are all interested in the security of the PM of India," he said.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar has termed the issue as an attempt by the BJP to win public sympathy.

On Friday, the police in Pune told a court that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" during one of his roadshows has been revealed in a letter seized from a suspected Maoist.

"The BJP has realised that they are losing the popular support. In order to gain sympathy, the BJP is now playing the threat letter card. However, I am sure that the people will not fall prey to such tactics," Pawar said addressing a rally.

The veteran politician, who is trying to project himself as the pivot to unite opposition parties to take on the BJP in 2019 polls, has intensified his attack on the BJP in last few weeks.

Pawar also raised doubts about the veracity of the threat letter.