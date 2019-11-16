Govt should have paid as much attention to pollution as it did to Article 370 says Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on November 16 hit out at the government over the pollution crisis in Delhi, saying the Centre should have paid as much attention to poor air quality as it did in dealing with Article 370

The national capital witnessed a dip in pollution levels on Saturday morning even as the air quality in the city remained in the "severe" category.

"Nature is punishing us for our own misdemeanours. We have ourselves jeopardised our fundamental right to breathe. Forget odd prescriptions. Let's be even in our solutions," Sibal said in a tweet, in an apparent swipe at the Delhi government's odd-even road rationing scheme.