Govt should ensure adequate security of journalists: BJP

Condemning the killing of 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari, BJP's National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna said the terrorists have not killed just one person, but their act amounts to murder of the fourth pillar of the country's democracy. He demanded that the government take steps towards ensuring adequate security and safety of journalists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari and his two personal security officers (PSOs) were shot dead by terrorists outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Thursday.

Khanna said the terrorists have committed a heinous crime and dented a fraternity, which is engaged in exposing the wrongdoings on every front of life and working relentlessly in pursuit of giving justice to the deprived and strengthen the national forces.

The terrorists chose to attack them to silence their voice. But such incidents and gruesome selective attacks will only strengthen the media and motivate them in further exposing them, he said.

Khanna, who is also the in-charge of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir affairs, said the time has come for journalists fearlessly expose terrorists and all those elements who pose a threat to the security of people and peace of the nation.

The government should take steps towards ensuring adequate security to journalists in areas like Jammu and Kashmir so that they feel assured and deliver their job in a fair and fearless manner, the BJP leader said.

He condoled the death of Bukhari and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.