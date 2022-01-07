MARKET NEWS

English
Govt setting up 100-seater call centre to gather feedback on resolution of public grievances

The idea is to “get the citizens’ perspective on resolution of their grievances, performance of grievance officers and cause pain points that led to grievances,” says a document on the said proposal, which has been reviewed by News18.com.

News18
January 07, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
“Hello, I am calling from the Indian government. You had lodged a complaint on the Central Public Grievance Portal? Are you satisfied with the resolution of your complaint?” Citizens would soon be getting such phone calls from a call centre being set up by the Narendra Modi government to know how their complaints were redressed by central government ministries and states.

The move is significant since almost 33 lakh citizens on an average are reaching the government through the CPGRAMS (Central Public Grievances Portal) annually to lodge complaints. The number has, in fact, been rising each year.


Citizens can presently rate the disposal of their complaint on the CPGRAMS portal. If the rating they give is ‘poor’ then the citizens have the option of filing an appeal against the disposal to the next higher official authority.


The 100-seater call centre will make calls decided through randomised sampling from the disposed of grievances in a day and the average duration of calls could be 5-8 minutes, the document says. It will operate six days a week. The feedback on the satisfaction level of the citizen will be recorded in the system and further action will be decided as per defined escalation metrics, the document has further mentioned.


SECOND ROLE OF THE CALL CENTRE

While the proposed call centre operation will primarily be for outbound calls to gather feedback from citizens on resolution of their grievances, the call centre will also provide non-voice channels like SMS and WhatsApp through which a citizen can reach the call centre, the document says.


So the call centre will also assist citizens who approach it through non-voice channels (SMS/WhatsApp/emails) to file their grievances or for tracking of their grievances in the CPGRAMS portal.


The proposed facility will be set up in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The government had last year reduced the maximum time a government authority could take to dispose of a public grievance from 60 days to 45 days. The Centre had been mulling over the possibility of reducing this further to 30 days. There are over 78,000 grievance redressal officers appointed across the country to handle public complaints.


News18
first published: Jan 7, 2022 10:37 am

