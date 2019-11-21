Govt sets up over 56 MW waste-to-energy capacity in last 3 years: R K Singh

As part of its efforts to promote waste-to-energy, the government has set up a total capacity of 56.34 MW for power generation from waste in last three years, Parliament was informed on November 21. So far 199 waste-to-energy projects for generation of biogas/bio CNG/ power based on urban, industrial, agriculture waste and municipal solid waste have been successfully established in the country as on October 31, 2019, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

"A total capacity of 56.34 MW has been set up for power generation from waste garbage/material during last three years and current year in the country," he said.

The MNRE, he said, is implementing a scheme 'Programme on Energy from Urban, Industrial and Agricultural Wastes/Residues' for promoting setting up waste-to-energy to recover energy in the form of biogas or bio-CNG from urban industrial and agricultural wastes.