Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt sets up dedicated desk to look after Ayodhya issue

In an official order, the Union Home Ministry said Ayodhya matters and related court judgements will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The government has set up a dedicated desk, headed by an additional secretary, to look after all matters related to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

In an official order, the Union Home Ministry said Ayodhya matters and related court judgements will be handled by three officers, headed by Additional Secretary Gynesh Kumar.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Ayodhya #Current Affairs #Home Ministry #India

