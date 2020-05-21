App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt set to introduce vehicle scrappage policy to boost India's auto manufacturing: Nitin Gadkari

He said the government has decided to increase the depth of the country's ports by 18 metres, and automobile clusters comprising recycling plants can be set up near the ports.

PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government is set to introduce a vehicle scrappage policy, under which recycling clusters may be established near ports, expressing confidence that India will emerge as the world's leading automobile manufacturing hub in five years.

"Now, we are going to start the new scrapping policy, by which old cars, trucks and buses will be scrapped," the Minister of MSME and Road Transport and Highways said.

He said the government has decided to increase the depth of the country's ports by 18 metres, and automobile clusters comprising recycling plants can be set up near the ports.

Close

The minister added that the material recycled will be useful for the automobile industry as it will reduce cost of manufacturing cars, buses, and trucks, increasing India's competitiveness in international markets.

related news

"Within five years, India will be the number one manufacturing hub of all cars, buses and trucks, with all fuel, ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, LNG, electric as well as hydrogen fuel cells," Gadkari said.

He was addressing a meeting via video conferencing with the representatives of MIT ADT University on future of higher education.

Experts said the draft guidelines for setting up authorised vehicle scrappage facilities that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) released in October 2019 was seen as a step in the right direction but a lot of work was yet to be done.

The guidelines detailed the infrastructure requirement and the procedure for setting up vehicle scrappage facilities in the country, streamlining the process for entities interested in entering this business.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 10:12 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Economy #India #Ministry of Road Transport and Highways #Nitin Gadkari

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

New York City's low-income, minority areas hit hardest by COVID-19: Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York City's low-income, minority areas hit hardest by COVID-19: Governor Andrew Cuomo

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra's coronavirus tally crosses 41,000-mark; 64 new deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra's coronavirus tally crosses 41,000-mark; 64 new deaths

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Bengal as social-distancing norms go up in smoke: Doctors

COVID-19 cases likely to rise in Bengal as social-distancing norms go up in smoke: Doctors

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.