Govt seeks more NDRF teams as rains pound Mumbai, nearby areas

The Maharashtra government on August 4 sought six more teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to tackle the situation arising out of heavy rains in Mumbai and its adjoining districts.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and its disaster management cell were fully prepared and monitoring the situation in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

"The state government is in touch with the NDRF, Army, Navy and other agencies also," the CMO said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently in Gondia as part of his ongoing 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', spoke to Public Works Department Minister Eknath Shinde and asked Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to oversee the relief measures, it said.

"The government has requested for six more NDRF teams for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in view of the heavy rains. A request has been made to the Indian Air Force to airlift around 35 villagers stranded at Ju-Nandkhuri village in Thane," the statement said.

Meanwhile, when Fadnavis was asked during a press conference in Gondia about the rains in Mumbai, he said the problem of water-logging in the metropolis would be eased after all the eight water pumping stations are activated.