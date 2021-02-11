Govt scraps plan to use social media for salary communication: Report

Source: Reuters

The central government will not permit the use of social media platforms such as WhatsApp for salary communication to employees due to concerns over privacy.

The government will remove social media and WhatsApp from the wage communication draft notification, labour secretary Apurva Chandra was quoted as saying by Mint.

"We will amend that portion. We value the privacy concerns of employees. The drafts will be finalized soon and you will see that social media, including WhatsApp, will not be there in the final standing orders," Chandra said.

WhatsApp has come under criticism recently for its revised policy, due to fears of increased data sharing with its parent company Facebook.

Mint had in January reported that the Union labour ministry was planning on introducing the policy when the new labour codes are implemented.

"All payment, including wages, to the workers shall be made by crediting in the bank account of the worker on electronic mode or digital form. Intimation to the payment made to a worker shall be sent to him through short messaging service (SMS) or e-mail or social media communication such as WhatsApp or by issuing a slip," the ministry said in the draft law, as quoted by the paper.