Govt schools in Jammu and Kashmir to be renamed after Indian Army, CRPF martyrs

A government notification on renaming J&K schools after martyrs was released last week. It directed deputy commissioners of various districts to identify government schools in villages and municipal wards of their respective districts that can be renamed after troopers who have attained “veergati”.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 03:15 PM IST
All government schools in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be renamed after martyred soldiers and officers.

All government schools in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be renamed after martyred soldiers and officers of the Indian Army, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the J&K Police.

A government notification on renaming J&K schools after martyrs was released last week. It directed deputy commissioners of Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Samba, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Udhampur, and Reasi to identify government schools in villages/ municipal wards of their respective districts that can be after troopers who have attained “veergati”.

Officials concerned were further directed to constitute a committee at the district level to prepare such details after due verification. The committee can include representatives of the Indian Army, the SSP, ADC, DPO, or AC Panchayat.

Deputy commissioners were to submit the final list to the Office of the Divisional Commissioner in Jammu by or before August 5.

Earlier this year, the Punjab government had renamed 17 state-run schools after freedom fighters.
Tags: #Central Reserve Police Force #government school #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir
first published: Aug 6, 2021 03:15 pm

