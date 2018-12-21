Govt says its stand has been vindicated by HC order on National Herald's publisher

The government on December 21 said that its stand has been vindicated by the Delhi High Court order directing Associated Journals (AJL), publisher of Congress mouthpiece National Herald, to vacate its premises within two weeks.

In a statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry noted that there is no impediment in the way of the government to invoke the provisions of Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 in case AJL does not voluntarily vacate the premises and hands over possession to the government by January 3, 2019.

The High Court on December 21 dismissed the AJL's plea challenging the Centre's order to vacate the Herald House in ITO area in the heart of the national capital, and termed the allegations of mala fide against the BJP government at the Centre as "preposterous"

"By this decision, the court has vindicated the stand of the government on this issue," the ministry's statement said.

"It (court) has further ordered that there is no impediment in the way of the government to invoke the provisions of PP Act to seek eviction of petitioners, in case they do not voluntarily vacate the premises and hand over its vacant possession to the government within a period of two weeks by January 3, 2019," the ministry said.

According to the statement, it was also observed that instead of using the land given to AJL for Press purpose, they are earning a "huge sum of money by renting out almost the entire building except one floor which has negated the purpose for which the land was originally allotted".

The High Court said AJL will have to vacate the premises at ITO within two weeks after which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 would be initiated.

The AJL had opposed the Centre's stand, saying that publication of web editions began in 2016 and the issue of absence of printing press on the premises was not raised then.