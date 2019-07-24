App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt reviewed performance of 1.19 lakh officers under premature retirement clause in last 5 yrs

Minister of State for Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh said the government has invoked or recommended premature retirement clause FR 56(j) and similar provisions against 125 Group-A and 187 Group B officers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Performance of over 1.19 lakh Group-A and Group-B officers has been reviewed by the government between 2014 and 2019 in relation to premature retirement clause, Lok Sabha was informed on July 24.

Minister of State for Personnel and Training Jitendra Singh said the government has invoked or recommended premature retirement clause FR 56(j) and similar provisions against 125 Group-A and 187 Group B officers.

He said for the period July 2014-May 2019, a total of 36,756 Group-A and 82,654 Group-B officers have been reviewed under FR 56(j) and similar provisions.

Close

"The provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) (Pension) Rules, 1972 and Rule 16(3) (Amended) of All India Services (Death cum-Retirement Benefits) [AIS (DCRB)] Rules, 1958 lay down the policy of periodic review and premature retirement of Government servants, which is a continuous process," he said.

As per these, the government has the absolute right to retire officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity or ineffectiveness, in public interest, he said.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.