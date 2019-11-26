Govt retires 21 more 'corrupt' tax officers

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) compulsorily retired 21 Group B officers of the rank of Income Tax Officer under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) in the public interest due to corruption and other charges and CBI traps, they said.
The government has compulsorily retired 21 more "corrupt" tax officers in the fifth tranche of its crackdown on errant officials accused of corruption and other malpractices, finance ministry sources said.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 04:19 pm