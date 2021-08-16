Government restricts export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits

A healthcare worker collects a swab for a rapid antigen test from a farmer in his field, during a door-to-door vaccination drive amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Banaskantha district in the western state of Gujarat. (Representative image: Reuters)

The Government of India amended the existing export policy of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing kits on August 16 and restricted the export of RAT COVID-19 testing kits with immediate effect.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (under Ministry of Commerce and Industry) vide notification number 18/2015-2020 dated August 16, 2021, has put restrictions on the export of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing (RAT) kits with immediate effect.

The government notification read: “The export of COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing kits falling under the ITC (HS) codes – Ex 3822 and Ex 3002 – or falling under any other HS Code has been put under restricted category, with immediate effect.”



Amendment in Export Policy of

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing - Reg.

For details may pls refer Notification No.18 dated 16.08.2021https://t.co/FQwZwyr0Dt — DGFT (@dgftindia) August 16, 2021

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) tweeted:

Until now, the Government of India’s export policy for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen testing kits was ‘free’.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had on May 19 issued an advisory for COVID-19 home testing using rapid antigen Tests (RATs). Home testing has been advised for symptomatic suspected COVID-19 patients and also for those in immediate contact with confirmed coronavirus cases.

The spread of the novel coronavirus to rural areas made the Government of India radically change its testing strategy, preferring Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to the existing practice of RT-PCR tests it has so far insisted on.

The spread of coronavirus to rural areas, where RT-PCR testing labs are not available, was the main reason prompting this strategy change. RATs can be done in rural areas by a door-to-door exercise and throw up results in an instant, thereby helping in the quick start of the treatment.