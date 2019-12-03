Govt reduces onion stock holding limit for retailers, wholesalers amid rising prices

Onion prices have been ruling high for the past few weeks even as various measures have been initiated to increase supply of the key kitchen staple.
Continuing efforts to curb rising onion prices, the government on December 3 reduced the stock holding limit for retailers and wholesalers to 5 tonnes and 25 tonnes, respectively.
Onion prices have been ruling high for the past few weeks even as various measures have been initiated to increase supply of the key kitchen staple.
Earlier, retailers were allowed to hold onion stock up to 10 tonnes and wholesalers up to 50 tonnes.
Now, they can hold half of it, as per an order issued by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.The revised stock holding limit would not be applicable for imported onions.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 08:15 pm