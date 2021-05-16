Govt reconfigures CoWIN to reflect change in Covishield vaccine dose interval of 12-16 weeks
The two jabs of the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield vaccine were earlier administered at a gap of six-to-eight weeks.
May 16, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST
Government's COVID-19 vaccination registration portal, CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network), is now reconfigured to reflect change in dose interval of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks.
Four months into the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government on May 13 accepted the recommendation made by an expert panel to increase the gap between two Covishield vaccine doses to 12-16 weeks.
According to the government's release already booked online appointments for second Covishield dose will remain valid and won't being cancelled by CoWIN platform. "There have been reports in a section of the media suggesting that people who had pre-booked their appointment for the second dose in less than 84 days on CoWIN are being turned back from vaccination centres without getting the second dose of Covishield," the release said.
"It is clarified that the requisite changes have now been done in the CoWIN digital portal. As a result, further online or on-site appointments will not be possible if the period after 1st dose date for a beneficiary is less than 84 days," the release added.
However the centre advised beneficiaries to reschedule appointment for second dose of Covishield in alignment with an enhanced duration between two doses, reported news agency ANI.
"The Union Health Ministry has advised the Sates/UTs that the field staff may be instructed that, if such beneficiaries do come for vaccination, the second Covishield dose must be administered and they must not be turned away. They have also been advised to undertake awareness activities to inform the beneficiaries about this change," the release added.