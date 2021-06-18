MARKET NEWS

Government ready to talk to farmers but not on repeal of laws: Agri minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Thousands of farmers are camping on Delhi's borders since last November, seeking withdrawal of the new agriculture laws.

PTI
June 18, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Image: Twitter)

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government was ready to talk to the agitating farmers "even if they come at midnight", but not about their demand to repeal the three new laws which are the bone of contention.

The government is always ready to talk to any farmers' union, I will welcome them even if they come at midnight," the Union minister told reporters here. The government is ready for talks anytime but not on the repeal of the laws," he said.

To a question about vaccination against COVID-19, Tomar said vaccines would be available in enough quantity in August.

On Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's reported statement that his party would reconsider the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 if it came to power, Tomar said the entire country is against the restoration of Article 370.

"Digvijaya Singh's statement would make the country free of Congress," he said, adding that there was no possibility of the opposition party coming to power, and even if it did, it can not restore the article's provisions which conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir.
