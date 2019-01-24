App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt ready to face any legal challenge to Maratha quota: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said in politics and social life one has to digest poison and give 'amrit' (divine syrup) to people like Lord Shiva.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his government is committed to reservation for the Maratha community and will fight any legal challenge to the move.

Addressing a meeting in Navi Mumbai, he said the BJP- led government's decision to provide quota to the community in jobs and educational institutions was a well thought out move and not taken in haste.

"Be it reservation or education or employment we are going to stand firmly behind the community," Fadnavis said.

"We are fully prepared to fight it in courts," he said.

The CM said banks should give loans to youths from the community to set up their ventures.

He said in politics and social life one has to digest poison and give 'amrit' (divine syrup) to people like Lord Shiva.

"I have been doing the same for the last four years," Fadnavis said.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 08:25 am

#BJP #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Maharashtra #Politics

