Govt rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on Adani issue, hiding behind police: Cong on Delhi Police notice

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked Rahul Gandhi "to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over a Delhi Police notice to Rahul Gandhi seeking details of sexual assault victims who the party said met him during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleging that a government rattled by his questions on the Adani issue was hiding behind its police.

Taking cognisance of social media posts, police have sent a questionnaire and asked Gandhi "to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment".

Reacting to the development, the Congress said on Twitter, "A government, rattled by Rahul Gandhi's questions on PM (Narendra) Modi and Adani's relationship, hides behind its police." "Forty-five-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him and spoke about harassment and violence they may have faced," the party said.

"We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law," the Congress said.