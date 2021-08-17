MARKET NEWS

Govt puts curbs on export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits

"The export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits... has been put under restricted category, with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

PTI
August 17, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
The government on Monday imposed restrictions on export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits amid several experts warning of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Exporters have to seek licence or permission from the DGFT to ship items under the restricted category. Such restrictions are aimed at increasing the domestic availability of the kits.

Several experts have been warning of a possible third wave of the pandemic hitting the country in the near future.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 3,22,25,513 on Monday and the death toll climbed to 4,31,642, according to the Union health ministry data.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #rapid antigen testing kits
first published: Aug 17, 2021 12:09 pm

