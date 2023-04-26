 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt pushes for canine birth control measures after rise in attacks by stray dogs

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

The government has geared up to push for stricter canine birth control measures following a spate in attacks by stray dogs around the country. About 45,000 dog-bite cases have been reported in the national capital alone over the past six months.

The Ministry of Animal Husbandry has asked local self-governments and Resident Welfare Associations to help implement the new Animal Birth Control Rules to rein in the count of stray dogs.

According to the State of Pet Homelessness Index data for India, there are around 6.2 crore stray dogs. In a pan-India survey by LocalCircles in October 2022, it has been revealed that over 60 percent of citizens are worried about attacks by stray and/or pet dogs in their area.

In October 2022, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court banned the feeding of stray dogs, directing civic authorities to take stern action against anyone obstructing efforts to control the stray dog population. Instead, the high court suggested that those interested in feeding these strays should otherwise formally adopt them, register them with the municipal authorities and then look after them. Alternatively, they can be submitted into shelter homes as well for proper care.