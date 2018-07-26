Govt proposes buy-back policy for highways

The government is considering a buy-back policy for National Highways and a draft has been sent for legal opinion, Parliament was informed today. "The Ministry proposes to formulate a Buy-back Policy.

A draft Buy-back Policy has been considered by NHAI Board which has been sent for legal vetting," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Lok Sabha in a written reply.

After the legal vetting, the draft will be submitted to the ministry for consideration, he said.

As per reports earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to buyback about 20 National Highways stretches.