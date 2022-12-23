 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Govt projects record wheat production this year; wheat acreage up 3.18%

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

The country's wheat production had declined to 106.84 million tonnes during 2021-22 crop year due to a heatwave in some key growing states, as against 109.59 million tonne in the previous year, as per official data.

(Representative Image)

The government on Friday projected record wheat production in the ongoing 2022-23 crop year (July-June) as total area sown to the winter crop has increased by 3.18 per cent to 312.26 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing rabi (winter) season.

Sowing of wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, begins in October while harvesting starts in April. Mustard seed and gram are other major crops sown in the rabi season.

The country's wheat production had declined to 106.84 million tonnes during 2021-22 crop year due to a heatwave in some key growing states, as against 109.59 million tonne in the previous year, as per official data.

According to the ministry's latest data, wheat has been sown in 312.26 lakh hectares (ha) in the ongoing rabi season as of December 23, as against 302.61 lakh ha in the year-ago period.

"Thus 9.65 lakh hectare more area has been covered compared to last year," the ministry said.

Higher area is reported from Rajasthan (1.99 lakh ha), followed by Gujarat (1.74 lakh ha), Uttar Pradesh (1.57 lakh ha), Bihar (1.51 lakh ha), Maharashtra (1.43 lakh ha), Madhya Pradesh (0.83 lakh ha), Chhattisgarh (0.64 lakh ha), West Bengal (0.24 lakh ha), Jammu and Kashmir (0.23 lakh ha), Karnataka (0.15 lakh ha) and Assam (0.01 lakh ha).