you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt plans to open 1,000 new Janaushadhi Kendras in FY20

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has covered 689 out of 725 districts of the country, Gowda added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The government is planning to open 1,000 new 'Janaushadhi Kendras' across the country and is looking to cover all the districts by the end of 2019-20, Parliament was informed on November 20. As on November 11 this year, 5,754 Janaushadhi Kendras are functional across the country.

"The plan is to open 1,000 new Janaushadhi Kendras in FY 2019-20. It is also planned to cover all the districts of the country by the end of FY 2019-20," Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda said in a reply to the Lok Sabha.

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has covered 689 out of 725 districts of the country, he added.

"As on November 11, 2019, the product basket of PMBJP comprises 900 medicines and 154 surgicals and consumables. The plan is to expand this basket to 1,200 medicines and 200 surgicals/consumables by the end of 2019-20," Gowda said.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #D V Sadananda Gowda #India

