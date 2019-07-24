Govt plans to extend ongoing Parliament session by 10 more days

Three days before the scheduled conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is mulling the possibility of extending it by at least 10 more days.

Although the thinking within the government has been informally conveyed to several leaders in the Opposition, there is no official proposal from the government yet, considering that the Opposition is against the proposed extension.

“There is a possibility of this. You will be officially conveyed when a decision is taken,” said parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.

Ten more sittings will mean extending the session by a fortnight.

The issue came up for discussion in a meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) on Monday where members of the Opposition told government representatives that the session should not be extended.

“We have heard that a 10 working day extension may be sought. There has been no official confirmation and no one has reached out to our senior leadership. In the business advisory committee meeting on Monday, all Opposition leaders had categorically said they were opposed to the move and that stand could continue if and when it is formally announced,” a senior Lok Sabha member of the Congress said, requesting anonymity.

During the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, some of the senior leaders were told that the government is considering an extension in order to complete its key legislative business agenda.

Pending controversial bills, which the NDA wants to get passed in the ongoing session, include the one to ban the practice of triple talaq and the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which is expected to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha. Both bills have been opposed by Opposition parties.

The ongoing budget session of Parliament has witnessed high productivity in both Houses. The extension will be critical because it could lead to more acrimony between the treasury benches and the Opposition. The budget session began on 17 June and is scheduled to end on 26 June.