Govt plans to ease congestion at airports; results will soon be visible: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Dec 08, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

The government has chalked out a plan along with all stakeholders to ease congestion at country's airports, which have been witnessing heavy traffic in recent days, and the results will soon be visible, Civil Aviation Ministry Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Scindia also said in the Lok Sabha that the increase in traffic is due to the 'resurgence of traffic' and also partly because of the 'democratisation of civil aviation' and expansion of the network across the country.

"I have had a detailed meeting yesterday not only with airport operators but with the immigration, the CISF and others. I told them that we must have a planning for peak hour departures and arrivals. Not on the basis of an airport's capabilities of take off and landing. On the basis of our peak hour traffic, we can manage our departures and arrivals," he said during the Question Hour.

Scindia said there is a great degree of volatility in India's airports graph which have to be smoothen up -- very similar to the winter schedules being prepared by the airports to handle fog.

"I have requested the airport operators to do the peak hour planning. Today, that process is on. I am quite sure that we will be able to manage our airports traffic soon," he said.

Referring to the US and Europe, where resurgence of traffic was witnessed too, the minister said there was 'mayhem' at the airports of the US and Europe where baggages were lost.