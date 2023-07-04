Govt plans to double turnover of automobile industry to Rs 15 lakh crore: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

The government intends to double the turnover of the automobile industry to Rs 15 lakh crore from Rs 7.5 lakh crore at present, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a public meeting in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district to highlight achievements of the central government in the last nine years, Gadkari also targeted Congress saying that in the name of removing poverty, Congress leaders eliminated their own poverty.

"The turnover of the automobile industry is Rs 7.55 lakh crore, and four and a half crores have got jobs in the sector. This industry gives maximum GST to the government. We have decided that we will make this industry of Rs 15 lakh crore," he said, adding that the industry will generate ten crore jobs.

He also said that India has beaten Japan in automobile manufacturing and has come in number 3 position globally after China and the US.

Laying emphasis on the importance of education, he said, "Knowledge is a great power, and converting knowledge into wealth is our future".

He said that farmers today are not only food providers but also energy providers by producing ethanol and solar electricity. From auto rickshaws to cars, vehicles will run on ethanol and India's import will reduce and farmers will prosper.

The minister said that in the last nine years, the Modi government has taken several steps to make progress.

The minister also targeted Congress in the programme. He said that Congress ruled for nearly 60 years and the slogan of eliminating poverty was given, but in place of removing poverty, Congress people got their "poverty" eliminated.

BJP state president CP Joshi, former minister Srichand Kriplani and other leaders also addressed the programme.

Earlier, in another programme, Gadkari virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 highway projects worth Rs 5,625 crore.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also addressed the foundation laying and inauguration programme through video conference from his residence in Jaipur. The chief minister urged the Union Minister to issue a gazette notification soon regarding the declaration of 50 roads in Rajasthan as National Highways. The development of the area will accelerate with the formation of a national highway, he said, adding that construction work should be started soon on the prepared DPR of Jodhpur elevated road worth Rs 2,000 crore. He also urged to complete the remaining works of the ring road at the earliest. Gehlot said the 9-million-tonne refinery at Pachpadra will increase traffic between Jodhpur-Pachpadra, and it should be connected with Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway to ease the movement of vehicles.

The chief minister said that along with the construction of new roads, strengthening works are being done in the state. About 1.32 lakh kilometres of roads are being constructed in the state. In this, 61,000 km of roads have been constructed and construction on 71,000 km is in progress. While presiding over the function, he said that the state government has left no stone unturned for a strong road network. Economic and industrial development has gained momentum due to better road connectivity in the state. Now, Rajasthan has joined the leading states of the country with a strong road network.