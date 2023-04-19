 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Govt plans to develop more than 250 projects in 5 years under Parvatmala Pariyojana: Nitin Gadkari

PTI
Apr 19, 2023 / 06:33 PM IST

The road transport and highways minister invited Austrian and European industries to participate in enhancement of existing ropeway standards in India to ensure sustainable and safer transport.

Nitin Gadkari

The government is planning to develop more than 250 projects with a ropeway length of over 1,200 km in five years under Parvatmala Pariyojana, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The government is promoting the manufacturing of ropeway components under the 'Make in India' initiative, an official release quoted Gadkari as saying.

The minister was addressing 'INTERALPIN 2023 Fair' in Austria, the release said.

The road transport and highways minister invited Austrian and European industries to participate in enhancement of existing ropeway standards in India to ensure sustainable and safer transport.