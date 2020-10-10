172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|govt-plans-fresh-sops-for-metro-services-report-5946241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt plans fresh SOPs for metro services: Report

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said at least five metro lines are 100 percent occupied during peak hours triggering concerns of increase in the spread of the coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News

As the metro service in Delhi sees a rise in ridership, the government is considering issuing new health and safety guidelines to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We will need to consider new SOPs for operating metro to cater to the demand," Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told The Economic Times.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services from September 7 after being shut for over five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Close

Some of the current guidelines include social distancing, the mandatory wearing of masks, alternate seating and increased stoppage time at stations. Metro stations at containment zones remain closed.

related news

Ridership per day rose to 1.25 million on October 9, The Economic Times reported. As per the guidelines, ridership should be around one-fifth of the pre-COVID levels of 5-6 million a day.

There are at least five lines that see 100 percent occupancy during the morning and evening peak hours, according to the DMRC.

"This could be a potential health risk," a DMRC official told the publication. "We need to be careful. So, increasing the numbers allowed (inside coaches) is not an option," the official added.

The government is weighing options such as changing and/or staggering the peak hours, and strict enforcement of rules regarding the maximum number of people allowed at stations and on trains.

The new guidelines might also mandate stopping the entry of people beyond a limit during peak office hours, the report said.
First Published on Oct 10, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Delhi #Delhi Metro #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.