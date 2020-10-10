Govt plans fresh SOPs for metro services: Report

As the metro service in Delhi sees a rise in ridership, the government is considering issuing new health and safety guidelines to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We will need to consider new SOPs for operating metro to cater to the demand," Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told The Economic Times.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) resumed services from September 7 after being shut for over five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the current guidelines include social distancing, the mandatory wearing of masks, alternate seating and increased stoppage time at stations. Metro stations at containment zones remain closed.

Ridership per day rose to 1.25 million on October 9, The Economic Times reported. As per the guidelines, ridership should be around one-fifth of the pre-COVID levels of 5-6 million a day.

There are at least five lines that see 100 percent occupancy during the morning and evening peak hours, according to the DMRC.

"This could be a potential health risk," a DMRC official told the publication. "We need to be careful. So, increasing the numbers allowed (inside coaches) is not an option," the official added.

The government is weighing options such as changing and/or staggering the peak hours, and strict enforcement of rules regarding the maximum number of people allowed at stations and on trains.

The new guidelines might also mandate stopping the entry of people beyond a limit during peak office hours, the report said.