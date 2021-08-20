MARKET NEWS

English
Govt plans 17 more islanding schemes for power supply

The ministry said that the resilience of the electricity grid is very important particularly in restoration of supply in the event of any major power outage.

PTI
August 20, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

The government on Friday said 17 islanding schemes for power supply are being planned in addition to 26 such existing and under-implementation projects.

The islanding scheme is a defence mechanism for the power system, in which a part of the system is separated from a disturbed grid so that this sub-part could survive in isolation from the rest of the grid and continuity of supply to the essential load in this area is maintained.

"As informed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), 17 new islanding schemes have been planned for the major cities besides already 26 existing/ under-implementation schemes," the ministry said in a statement.

The CEA further said they have advised all state load dispatch centres (SLDCs) to set up a separate display of islanding scheme on the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) for real-time monitoring of participating generators and critical load.

The same display would also be available at respective RLDCs (regional load dispatch centres), SLDCs, and sub-SLDCs, the CEA added.

Close

This will help in real-time monitoring of load generation balance of such electrical islands, which is the essence of successful islanding. In this direction, Delhi SLDC has taken lead and has prepared SCADA display page for generators and frequency-wise load relief detail.

This will be replicated for all the islanding schemes in the country. These islanding schemes would ensure maintenance of essential services and also faster restoration of supply to the electricity consumers in the event of any outage.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar reviewed all the existing and planned islanding schemes in the Indian power system on Thursday here with the CEA, all five regional power committees, Power Grid Corporation, and Power System Operation Corporation.

The ministry said that the resilience of the electricity grid is very important particularly in restoration of supply in the event of any major power outage.

Accordingly, the CEA was advised to ensure the functional aspect of the existing islanding schemes and also design islanding schemes for major cities. In such electrical islanded system, the essential loads should be identified and covered so that these load continue to be served even during any major outage.
Tags: #Business #Central Electricity Authority #electricity #India #islanding schemes #Power Ministry
first published: Aug 20, 2021 05:00 pm

