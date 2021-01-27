MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Govt permits all activities outside containment zones from Feb 1; curbs on cinema halls, swimming pools eased

On international air travel, the Home Ministry said a decision would be taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation after assessing the current coronavirus situation across the globe.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2021 / 09:18 PM IST
Curb on cinema hall seating to be eased (File image)

Curb on cinema hall seating to be eased (File image)


As part of the unlock strategy, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 27 announced a fresh set of guidelines that will allow all activities outside the containment zones. These guidelines would come into effect from February 1.

The 50 percent seating capacity norm imposed on cinema halls, will be relaxed to allow more number of viewers per screening, the MHA said. The standard operating procedures (SOP) for movie theatres would be released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The curbs on marriages, religious congregations and other gatherings would also be lifted, but the adherence to COVID-19 safety norms will remain mandatory, the MHA guidelines stated. Till now, a cap of 200 guests was imposed on all marriage events.

The restrictions, however, would be lifted only after the respective state governments and union territories validate the recommendations made by the Union Home Ministry.

Also read: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Swimming pools, which were shut since March last year after the onset of the pandemic, are also allowed to reopen for all from the start of next month.

Previously, the government had permitted only sportspersons to use swimming pools.

All forms of business-to-business (B2B) exhibition malls would also be permitted from February 1. A separate set of SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce regarding the resumption of exhibition malls.

As for international air travel, the Home Ministry has claimed that a decision would be taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation after assessing the current coronavirus situation across the globe.

The MHA, in its guidelines, also reiterated that no restriction would be imposed on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods including those for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The revised guidelines come in the backdrop of falling infection rate in all parts of the country. The daily COVID-19 count is in its lowest range in the last seven months, while the recovery rate has accelerated to 96.91 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #lockdown #MHA #Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) #unlock #Unlock Guidelines
first published: Jan 27, 2021 08:03 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.