App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 27, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt pegs wheat output to be 1.42% lower at 97.11 in 2017-18

The country's overall foodgrain output is projected to touch a new record 277.49 MT in the 2017-18 crop year as against 275.11 MT last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's wheat production is likely to drop by 1.42 per cent to 97.11 million tonnes (MT) in the current crop year ending June due to fall in acreage, according to the government's latest estimates.

However, the country's overall foodgrain output is projected to touch a new record 277.49 MT in the 2017-18 crop year as against 275.11 MT last year.

The foodgrain basket comprises of wheat, rice, coarse cereals and pulses. The kharif (summer) crops have been already harvested, and rabi (winter) crops have now started arriving in mandis.

"As a result of near normal rainfall during monsoon 2017 and various policy initiatives taken by the government, the country has witnessed record foodgrains production in the current year," the Agriculture Ministry said, releasing its second estimate for 2017-18. Wheat production is estimated to decline by 1.40 MT to 97.11 MT in 2017-18, from the record of 98.51 MT achieved in 2016-17.

related news

The fall in wheat production is mainly due to 4.27 per cent drop in acreage at 30.42 million hectare in the current rabi season. Farmers have shifted to pulses in states like Rajasthan.

Rice output is pegged 1.31 MT higher at 111.01 MT this year, as against 109.70 MT in 2016-17. Much of the rice production comes from the Kharif season.

Pulses production is pegged at a record 23.95 MT this year, up by 0.82 MT, from 23.13 MT last year, the data showed.

Among pulses, gram and urad production is estimated to be a record 11.10 MT and 3.23 MT respectively, this year.

Production of coarse cereals is estimated at record 45.42 MT this year as against 43.77 MT in 2016-17 crop year.

However, oilseeds production is pegged lower by 1.39 MT at 29.88 MT in 2017-18 as against 31.28 MT during 2016-17.

Among oilseeds, soyabean output is likely to decline to 11.39 MT this year from 13.79 MT in 2016-17, while groundnut output is pegged at 8.22 MT as against 7.56 MT in the said period.

In case of cash crop, sugarcane production is estimated to increase significantly to 353.23 MT in 2017-18 crop year as against 306.07 MT last year.

Cotton output is pegged higher at 33.92 million bales (of 170 kg each) as against 32.58 million bales last year, while that of Jute/Mesta is estimated to be lower at 10.51 million bales (of 180 kg each) in the said period.

The government releases total four estimates, before the final one, at different stages of harvesting.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC