App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt passed Triple Talaq bill in haste in LS in view of 2019 polls: Congress

Mallikarjun Kharge asked why the government was criminalising a civil offence which was not there in any other law applicable for other religions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress accused the NDA government of getting the triple talaq bill passed in haste in the Lok Sabha keeping in mind the 2019 general elections and said its provisions were against the Constitution as well as fundamental rights.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the BJP was desperate to get The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 passed in Lok Sabha with political gains in mind in view of the impending general elections.

He also said stringent provisions like criminalisation of a civil offence were not there in any other law applicable to other religions as were there in the triple talaq bill.

"The triple talaq bill is against the Constitution. It is also against fundamental rights. They got the bill passed in haste in Lok Sabha as general elections are approaching," he told PTI after the bill was passed in the Lower House.

related news

Kharge said the bill was similar to one which was brought earlier by the government, which had not listened to the Congress' demand for sending the proposed legislation to a joint select committee of both Houses of Parliament.

"At least the views of stake-holders need to be taken into account and an opportunity should be given to them. The bill should have been sent to the joint select committee, before its passage," he said.

The Congress leader asked why the government was criminalising a civil offence which was not there in any other law applicable for other religions.

The Lok Sabha Thursday passed the bill criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq, with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.

The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout when its demand was rejected by the government.

The bill was passed by the Lower House with 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing the legislation. It will now go to the Rajya Sabha for passage and if passed will become the law.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 10:06 pm

tags #India #Politics #Triple Talaq Bill

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.