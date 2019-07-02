Govt panel suggests excluding Huwaei, among other Chinese companies, from 5G trials: Report

A government panel has opposed allowing Huawei and other Chinese companies to participate in 5G trials, according to a report by The Times of India.

Huawei is keen to participate in India’s 5G trials. But the US is putting pressure on India and other countries to ban the smartphone maker over security concerns.

India should “go for (5G) trials immediately with all, except for Chinese vendors,” said K Vijay Raghavan, who heads the committee on 5G.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

At a meeting on June 13, members of the panel agreed that safeguards were required before including Huawei. The company is rumoured to have links with the Chinese army and the Communist Party of China.

At the meeting, Raghavan said the panel should prepare a list of pros and cons about tying up with Chinese companies, sources told the paper.

The committee has representatives from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), ministries of external affairs, home, telecom, and IT and the department of science and technology.

The IB emphasised that commercial interests should not be given precedence over security concerns.

"The security concerns arising out of 5G need to be kept in mind. The permission to Huawei is linked to the real issue of how we secure our networks. The choice to keep out any vendor is a political call,” the IB said.

The IB proposed that an indigenous software in the open-source 5G hardware could provide an “air-gap” and protect systems, an idea supported by the home ministry.