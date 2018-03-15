Govt orders probe after CBSE Class XII Accountancy paper 'leaked' on WhatsApp in Delhi

The Accountancy question paper of the CBSE XII Board exams has allegedly been leaked on WhatsApp and other social media channels in Rohini area of New Delhi. The education minister Manish Sisodia received the leaked paper on his phone a few minutes before the exam began at 10:30, earlier today.

The minister immediately called the CBSE head and education secretary to cross-check if it is the same paper and found out that it matched set-2 papers of the Accountancy subject.

CBSE later denied any leak of question paper. "All the seals have been found intact at all the centres. During the process of examination, however, at local level, some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and social media to disturb the sanctity of the examinations," the Board said in a statement, adding that it is lodging an FIR to take strict action against such activities.

CBSE has set up a panel to conduct a review meeting to look into the matter and ascertain if the exam needs to be scrapped. The New Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident immediately.



Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE.

Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE.

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 15, 2018

Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to clarify the situation and said that swift action must be taken against whoever is responsible.