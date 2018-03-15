App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt orders probe after CBSE Class XII Accountancy paper 'leaked' on WhatsApp in Delhi

CBSE has set up a panel to conduct a review meeting to look into the matter and ascertain if the exams need to be scrapped.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Accountancy question paper of the CBSE XII Board exams has allegedly been leaked on WhatsApp and other social media channels in Rohini area of New Delhi. The education minister Manish Sisodia received the leaked paper on his phone a few minutes before the exam began at 10:30, earlier today.

The minister immediately called the CBSE head and education secretary to cross-check if it is the same paper and found out that it matched set-2 papers of the Accountancy subject.

CBSE later denied any leak of question paper. "All the seals have been found intact at all the centres. During the process of examination, however, at local level, some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and social media to disturb the sanctity of the examinations," the Board said in a statement, adding that it is lodging an FIR to take strict action against such activities.

CBSE has set up a panel to conduct a review meeting to look into the matter and ascertain if the exam needs to be scrapped. The New Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident immediately.

related news

Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to clarify the situation and said that swift action must be taken against whoever is responsible.

The board is still unsure whether it is a case of cheating or the paper was actually leaked before the exam. A source told News18.com, “It is impossible for a student to leak a board paper without being in connivance with some insider as Board papers are kept with utmost security and top officials and teachers are only aware of it.”

tags #Board exams #CBSE #education #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC