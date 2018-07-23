App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt open to further review of GST rates: Rajnath Singh

"GST rates of several items have recently been slashed and many items have been brought under zero per cent and five per cent slabs. The government is open to further review of the slabs," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh during a cabinet briefing, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh during a cabinet briefing, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the central government is open to further review of the GST rates of different items as it has just reduced taxes of 88 consumer-centric products such as refrigerators, washing machines and sanitary napkins.

Inaugurating the National Traders' Conclave organised by the Confederation of All-India Traders here, he said the economic reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi government during the last four years will push India among the world's top economies.

"GST rates of several items have recently been slashed and many items have been brought under zero per cent and five per cent slabs. The government is open to further review of the slabs," he said.

The Goods and Services Tax Council, in its 28th meeting on Saturday, approved rate reductions for 88 consumer-centric items such as cosmetics, refrigerators, washing machines, and small screen televisions, and cleared the widely demanded exemption on sanitary napkins.

related news

The home minister said out of 6.5 crore traders and shopkeepers, around 1.25 crore have registered under the new indirect tax regime. According to the Economic Survey, during November 2016-2017, more than 1.15 crore returns have been filed.

The GST is a major tax reform in the country where only 6.10 crore people are under the taxation regime out of a population of more than 130 crore, he said.

Singh said in 2014, according to a survey by a reputed consultancy firm, India was ranked ninth among the world's top 10 economies, and today the country has raced ahead of France to the sixth position.

"I am confident, as economists predict that in the next two-three years, India's economy will be among the top five. With this pace of GDP growth, by 2030 we will break into the world's top three economies," he said.

The home minister said India is the most attractive destination for foreign investors and the country received more than $150 billion FDI in the last four years, while in "Ease of Doing Business", the country's ranking has improved from 142 to 100.

"Besides, the manufacturing sector has got a fillip with the 'Make in India' programme. In 2014, there were only two mobile phone factories in India, today we have 120 handset manufacturing units," he said.

First Published on Jul 23, 2018 07:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.