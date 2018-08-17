App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 08:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt offices, schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar to remain closed on August 17

The Centre has announced seven-day state mourning during which the national flag will be hoisted at half mast.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

All government offices and educational institutes in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed today on account of the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, officials said.

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final procession here. 

As a mark of respect to the departed leader, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a state holiday for tomorrow.

"All government offices, schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed tomorrow, i.e. August 17," District Magistrate Brajesh Narayan Singh said, according to an official communication.

ALSO READ: Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 13-day term: The shortest PM stint in India's history - 

He passed away at AIIMS here this evening due to prolonged illness. Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 08:25 am

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #India #Politics

