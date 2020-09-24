172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|govt-notifies-standards-for-safety-evaluation-of-hydrogen-fuel-cell-vehicles-5881851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt notifies standards for safety evaluation of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

"The prospective manufacturer and suppliers of such vehicles have the standards available for the testing of such vehicles," the statement said.

PTI
File image
File image

The government on September 24 said it has notified standards for safety evaluation of hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification in this regard.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the Standards for Safety Evaluation of vehicles being propelled by Hydrogen Fuel cells through an amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 …dated 23rd September, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

This would facilitate the promotion of hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles in the country, which are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, it added.

Close

"The prospective manufacturer and suppliers of such vehicles have the standards available for the testing of such vehicles," the statement said.

These standards are also at par with the available international standards, it noted. These standards are also at par with the available international standards, it noted.

 
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #hydrogen fuel cell vehicles #India #Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.