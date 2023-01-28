 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt notifies grievances appellate committees to look into complaints against social media firms

PTI
Jan 28, 2023 / 12:12 AM IST

The objective of establishing the GACs is to settle the issues that users may have against the manner in which social media platforms initially addressed their complaints regarding content and other matters.

The Centre on Friday notified three grievances appellate committees that will address users' complaints against social media and other internet-based platforms.

According to the notification, each of the three GACs (grievances appellate committees) will have a chairperson, two whole-time members from different government entities and retired senior executives from the industry for a term of three years from the date of assumption of office.

The first panel will be chaired by the chief executive officer of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ashutosh Shukla and Punjab National Bank's (PNB) former chief general manager and chief information officer Sunil Soni have been appointed as the whole-time members of the panel.