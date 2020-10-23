172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|govt-notifies-amendment-to-motor-vehicle-rules-for-ownership-details-in-registration-documents-6006591.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt notifies amendment to motor vehicle rules for ownership details in registration documents

"MoRTH has issued notification dated October 22, 2020 for amendment to FORM 20 of CMVR 1989 to ensure capturing of ownership details of vehicles at the time of their registration. This will be of particular benefit to divyangjan," MoRTH said in a statement.

PTI
File image
File image

The government on October 23 said it has notified amendments to the motor vehicle rules for clearly incorporating ownership details in registration documents, a move that will help physically challenged persons. The step was taken after it was brought to the notice of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that the ownership details are not properly reflected in various forms under Central Motor Vehicles Rules required for registration of motor vehicles.

"MoRTH has issued notification dated October 22, 2020 for amendment to FORM 20 of CMVR 1989 to ensure capturing of ownership details of vehicles at the time of their registration. This will be of particular benefit to divyangjan," MoRTH said in a statement.

Under the amended forms, ownership details will be captured under categories like autonomous body, central government, charitable trust, driving training school, divyangjan, educational institute, local authority, multiple owners, police department etc, the statement said. "Further, benefits of GST and other concessions are being provided to the divyangjan (physically challenged persons) under various schemes of the government for the purchase / ownership / operation of motor vehicles," it said.

Close

As per the current details under Central Motor Vehicles Rules(CMVR ) 1989, the ownership type does not reflect the details of divyangjan. It becomes difficult for such citizens to properly avail various benefits under government schemes like the benefits to divyangjan as per scheme for financial incentives of the Department of Heavy Industries.

related news

"With the proposed amendments, such ownership details would be properly reflected and divyangjan would be able to avail the benefits under various schemes," the statement said. The suggestions and comments in this respect were sought from public on August 19, 2020.
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.