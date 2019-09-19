Govt notifies 8.65% interest rate for over 6cr EPFO members for 2018-19

The government has approved 8.65 percent interest rate on employees provident fund for 2018-19, which will now be credited into the accounts of over 6 crore subscribers of retirement fund body EPFO, a source said on Thursday.

The EPFO has been settling EPF withdrawal claims at 8.55 percent interest rate, approved for 2017-18. Now, the EPFO will settle accounts on higher rate of 8.65 percent for 2018-19.

"Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified 8.65 percent rate of interest on EPF deposits for its subscribers (over 6 crore). Now, the interest would be credited into accounts of subscribers and claims would be settled at this rate," the source privy to development said.

The Central Board of Trustees -- the apex decision-making body of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) -- had approved 8.65 percent interest rate for the last fiscal on February 21 this year.

The proposal was sent for the concurrence of the finance ministry, and the labour ministry was waiting for its approval.

Earlier this week, Labour Minister Santosh Gangawar had assured, "..ahead of the festival season, over 6 crore EPFO subscribers would get 8.65 percent interest for 2018-19".