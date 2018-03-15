App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 15, 2018 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt not to extend deadline for selling pre-GST packaged goods

The government will not extend the deadline for sale of pre-GST packaged products with stickers of revised rates after March 31, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will not extend the deadline for sale of pre-GST packaged products with stickers of revised rates after March 31, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said today.

After Goods and Services Tax (GST) became effective from July 1, companies were asked to use stickers on unsold packaged commodities to display new maximum retail price (MRP) till September, which was later extended twice till March. Asked if the deadline will be extended further, Paswan said, "from next month, there will be one MRP on the packaged products. No additional price stickers on unsold stocks will be allowed." The deadline will not be extended further unless the GST Council decides, he told reporters on the sidelines of an event that commemorated the World Consumer Rights Day.

When rates of about 200 items were cut in November, the consumer affairs ministry had permitted to paste additional stickers under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

tags #policy

