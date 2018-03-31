App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 31, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt not responding to protests over Sterlite; Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth today took a dig apparently at the the ruling AIADMK over the issue of the expansion of a copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, saying the government was not responding to the protests by locals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Actor Rajinikanth today took a dig apparently at the the ruling AIADMK over the issue of the expansion of a copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, saying the government was not responding to the protests by locals.

In a tweet, the superstar said that people had been protesting against the Sterlite Copper smelter plant for the past 47 days citing health concerns.

"One can't understand why the government, which gave the nod for the plant, is not taking any action and is just watching," he said in a Tamil tweet. A leading copper producer, Sterlite Copper represents the copper unit of Vedanta Limited, which operates a 400,000 tonnes per annum plant here.

The unit has been since closed for a fortnight from March 29 for taking up maintenance work. Residents of A Kumarareddiyapuram village near the Sterlite unit have been agitating against the existing unit and its proposed expansion. Various political parties, including DMK and MDMK have supported the people's protest.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.