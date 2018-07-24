App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt not planning law to regulate cinema, IPL cricket: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that there is no proposal as of now to bring out any new legislation to regulate cinema and television industries as well as IPL cricket.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is not planning any law to regulate either cinema and television industries or IPL cricket, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal informed the Rajya Sabha today. He further said that the Revenue Intelligence authorities had not made any assessment regarding flow of unaccounted money into entertainment industry, including cinema production and distribution.

However, Goyal said that investigation into the matters regarding tax evasion and unaccounted black money is an ongoing exercise and appropriate action are taken under the Income Tax Act.

"There is no proposal as of now to bring out any new legislation to regulate cinema and television industries as well as IPL cricket," Goyal said.

On a question on flow of unaccounted/black money into entertainment industry, the minister said "there is no such assessment that unaccounted/ blackmoney has been found to specifically flow into entertainment industries, including cinema production and distribution, television and IPL cricket by the revenue intelligence agencies under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)".

related news

The minister, however, added that whenever instances of tax evasion comes to the notice of the Income Tax department, it takes appropriate action, including conducting searches and survey, assessment of income, levy and recovery of tax. imposition of penalty and launching of prosecution as per the provisions of I-T Act.

The action as per the I-T Act, he added, is taken against companies which may be engaged in diversified activities across various sectors, including entertainment industries as well as IPL cricket.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 06:46 pm

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #India #Piyush Goyal #Sports

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.