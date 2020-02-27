App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt nod for 32 food processing projects worth Rs 406 cr

The main objective of the scheme is creation of processing and preservation capacities and modernisation/expansion of existing food processing units with a view to increasing the level of processing and value addition, leading to reduction of wastage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government on Thursday said it has sanctioned 32 projects in the food processing sector leveraging an investment of Rs 406 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). These projects are spread in 17 states and aim to create employment for 15,000 people.

They were cleared under the 'unit' scheme of PMKSY by the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee chaired by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, an official statement said.

Meetings of the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) to sanction these projects were held on February 21 and 26, it said, adding that the projects approved are running across quadrilaterals of the country covering over 100 agro-climatic zones.

Close

The main objective of the scheme is creation of processing and preservation capacities and modernisation/expansion of existing food processing units with a view to increasing the level of processing and value addition, leading to reduction of wastage.

related news

According to the ministry, the processed food market is expected to grow to $543 billion by 2020 from $322 billion in 2016.

The period of implementation of PMKSY is 2016-20 and total outlay is Rs 6,000 crore.

It has seven component schemes -- mega food parks, integrated cold chain and value addition infrastructure, infrastructure for agro-processing clusters, creation of backward and forward linkages, creation/expansion of food processing and preservation capacities, food safety and quality assurance infrastructure, and human resources and institutions.
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Harsimrat Kaur Badal #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.