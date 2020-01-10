App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt measures to help India secure sustainable energy future: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

Speaking at the release of IEA's 'India 2020 Energy Policy Review' here, he said India has increased its focus on energy storage solutions, cleaner fuels and liberalisation of upstream sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Various policy initiatives undertaken by the government will help India achieve a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on January 10. Kumar said India has taken significant steps in improving energy efficiency and cleaner transport with electric vehicles (EVs).

At the same event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said with the distribution of LPG under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and provision of piped natural gas connections through city gas distribution networks, India has crossed 280 million households, implying 98 per cent households with access to clean cooking facility.

Kant also noted that India is working hard to move towards its aspirations of transition in the energy sector. "The government has placed electricity and clean cooking access as its topmost priority and with continuous efforts, India has seen a remarkable development in this area," he said. Kant also said the blue revolution is ensuring better quality of life to citizens, especially rural women.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:10 pm

#Business #environment #India #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar

