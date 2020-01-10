Govt measures to help India secure sustainable energy future: Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar

Various policy initiatives undertaken by the government will help India achieve a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on January 10. Kumar said India has taken significant steps in improving energy efficiency and cleaner transport with electric vehicles (EVs).

Speaking at the release of IEA's 'India 2020 Energy Policy Review' here, he said India has increased its focus on energy storage solutions, cleaner fuels and liberalisation of upstream sector.

At the same event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said with the distribution of LPG under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and provision of piped natural gas connections through city gas distribution networks, India has crossed 280 million households, implying 98 per cent households with access to clean cooking facility.