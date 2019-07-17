Govt may tweak provisions in Finance Bill to shield FPIs from 'super-rich tax': Report

The government may tweak relevant portions of the Finance Bill to ring-fence FPIs from the effects of the “super-rich” tax, a Business Standard report says.

This rollback is the result of the criticism sparked by the Budget proposal to levy an additional surcharge on those earning more than Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

However, the outcome of the proposal is that investment vehicles stylised as trusts also became the subject of the higher tax.

The BS report said the government may introduce new provisions in the Finance Bill to ensure that foreign portfolio investors functioning as a trust do not bear the brunt of it.

The report stated that roughly 40 percent of FPI funds investing in India are set up as trusts, as per estimates by accounting firms. Sudhir Kapadia, partner and National Tax Leader at EY, said in the presentation to the CBDT that the increased surcharge on Indian capital markets would also have an impact on India’s reputation as a stable tax jurisdiction.

EY also claimed that such a tax would also affect alternative investment funds (AIFs), especially Category III AIFs. At the same time, adding that all FPIs must be treated consistently with respect to taxation in India, Deloitte recommended that the firms that are already registered with market regulator SEBI can easily be exempted from the proposed additional tax.

The accounting firms added that such a surcharge might have a disruptive effect on the country’s capital markets, along with certain unintended consequences for categories of taxpayers. These firms have also said that the surcharge must apply to Indian residents only.