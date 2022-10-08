Govt may set 'Wheel' in Motion to boost J&K tourism by installing 'Srinagar Eye' in Dal lake

Like the ‘London Eye’, Kashmir could soon get its own ‘Srinagar Eye’. The government is planning to install a giant Ferris wheel in the middle of Srinagar’s Dal Lake on a small island, News18 has been told exclusively by sources.

The move, if it goes through, could become a huge draw for tourists and also send a significant message in Kashmir, with the Ferris wheel becoming a new symbol of ‘normalcy’, a senior central government official told News18. This comes close on the heels of Srinagar last month getting its first multiplex where movies are now being screened.

EYE-OPENER

The location being short-listed for the giant Ferris wheel is Dole Demb, a land mass inside the Dal Lake which is planned to be developed as an exclusive area for recreational activities. This island is about 2.5 km long. Dole Demb will be developed to promote ‘high-end tourism’ and will see large-scale development, but in an environmentally conducive manner.

News18 has learnt that the J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority has last week sought expertise from global experts for conducting a pre-feasibility study for the Ferris wheel project in Dal Lake. The global experts will carry out a detailed analysis of giant Ferris wheel projects around the world of a minimum 100 metres diameter.

The pre-feasibility study, if it gives a green signal, would lead to a techno-economic feasibility study, preparation of a detailed project report, a tender, and finally selection of an agency for executing the project. The Ferris wheel could act as an impetus for the 775 houseboats in the Dal and Nagin lakes, with a capacity of over 5,000 tourists, and the shikaras.

WHY DAL LAKE?

The Dal Lake is the biggest tourist attraction in Kashmir and a sight to behold with the mountain ridges which are reflected in its waters. It is most visited in the spring season and in the month of October. Tourists would be able to get a bird’s-eye view of Srinagar city from the Ferris wheel, including the famous hill of the Takht-i-Sulaiman, the hills of Hari Parbat, and the snow-capped mountains that encircle the Valley.

The lake is also unique in the world as it is perhaps the only one in which a large number of people actually live. The government has been working on the beautification of Dal Lake, with projects like upgrading the aerators/fountains and procurement of new de-weeding machines.