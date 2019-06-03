Govt may scrap fee subsidy in IITs, ask donations to sponsor students: Report

The Centre may scrap fee subsidy in top educational institutions like IITs and enable a direct transfer to eligible students. The government is also planning to set up a national crowd-funding platform to help students and colleges raise funds, The Economic Times reported.

One of the programs the government is evaluating for this feat is “Each One, Teach One”, a nationwide movement which urges each family to help at least one student. Donations via this project will be facilitated through a national digital platform to connect interested people with students and institutions. It aims to raise Rs 25,000 crore to support over 10 lakh students.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Ten expert groups from the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry's Education Quality Upgradation and Inclusion Programme (EQUIP) have recommended these projects. At the helm of these groups were people like former revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, Rediff founder Ajit Balakrishnan and former Infosys CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan.

EQUIP was designed to improve higher education institutions in India. It already has the approval from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and may be taken up by the Cabinet within the first 100 days of the government.

The Draft National Education Policy, released last week, also sees a lot of issues EQUIP is trying to address. The draft advised a fee regulation in schools and institutes of higher education but also mentioned that scholarships and policies were necessary to help disadvantaged students.

One of EQUIP's expert groups has recommended huge government funding linked directly to students. It recommends reimbursing a student's fee directly in his account through a direct benefit transfer instead of subsidising the institute.

The group has also called for a full tax exemption for donations, made through these portals for education, to encourage more people to take it up. It has also advised for philanthropy offices to be established in all colleges and easier rules to be set up for foreign donors.