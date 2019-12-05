Govt may rework findings of Household Consumer Expenditure survey

The government is planning to rework the findings of the Household Consumer Expenditure survey for 2017-18 and check it for inconsistencies, reports The Economic Times.

“We looked at serious issues of data consistency and if post survey, some studies can be done to correct those inconsistencies,” an official told the publication.

The government may release a revised report early next year, the report stated.

A leaked Household Consumer Expenditure report reveals that average consumer spending per month fell 3.7 percent to Rs 1,446 in FY18. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has junked the leaked survey.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The MoSPI and the National Statistical Commission (NSC) made the decision to rework the survey during a meeting on December 4.

While examining inconsistencies in the survey, the government will especially look at spending on health and education in rural areas.

The leaked survey showed that in rural areas, average consumer spending per month declined 8.8 percent in FY18.

A committee has been formed to evaluate whether supply side data can be incorporated into the expenditure figures, the report said.